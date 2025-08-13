Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel recently commented on Drake Maye's leadership expectations for the 2025 NFL season before clarifying what he meant exactly as the second-year QB will look to build off of his rookie campaign. Ahead of his first season as head coach, Vrabel made it clear that his expectations for Maye don't differ from every other player in which he wants to see more from them.

Vrabel hopes to lead the Patriots to improving in every facet of the game and not just from Maye's leadership standpoint, he said, per Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

“Mike Vrabel says Drake Maye isn’t lacking in leadership; he always just wants more from every player,” Callahan reported.

“There’s no finished products, no matter what,” Vrabel said, per Callahan as the Patriots prepare for the second game of their preseason schedule. After beating the Washington Commanders 48-18 in their preseason opener, the Patriots will host travel west to face the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Mike Vrabel's clear expectations for Patriots' Drake Maye

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made his Drake Maye expectations clear ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Vrabel made it clear that he expects Maye to lead the Patriots as the team's starting quarterback and within that role, it should lead to Drake commanding the best from his teammates, including the offensive weapons around him.

Vrabel says it's Maye's duty to make sure everyone's on the same page throughout the season, the Patriots head coach said, per WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

“The expectation is that he's leading this football team,” Vrabel said on WEEI's ‘The Greg Hill Show'. “That's what the job of the head coach and the quarterback is. That's pretty much how this thing goes. And that he can't take days off.

“I mean, sometimes the performance isn't going to be extraordinary, but the leadership and the demeanor has to be. And I think he's learning that. I love the fact that he's willing to learn and push and try to do those things to where he's demanding of everybody and making sure that everybody's on the same page.”

After parting ways with former head coach Jerod Mayo, the Patriots hired Vrabel ahead of Maye second NFL season. Vrabel understandably wants to see his starting quarterback make a significant leap in his progression as the team's QB1.

Natrually, ahead of his first NFL season as coach, Vrabel will look to get the best out of Maye.