The New York Jets and New York Giants are participating in a joint practice as the two teams prepare for their upcoming preseason game on Saturday, August 16. However, former teammates Justin Fields and Russell Wilson turned heads after the two met up after the joint practice on Wednesday.

Fields and Wilson were spotted chatting and dapping up after practice. The two of them looked happy to see one another after spending a season together with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson dapped it up in the Jets-Giants joint practice. Coincidentally, Fields replaces Aaron Rodgers in the Jets backfield, who replaced both him and Wilson in Pittsburgh 👀 (via @nyjets)pic.twitter.com/X322FoQ7M0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 13, 2025

This is the first time the two have been seen together since the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Justin Fields is now the starting quarterback of the Jets, while Russell Wilson has an opportunity to start all season for the Giants. Fields, who is 26 years old, is being given another chance to prove himself as a potential franchise quarterback. Depending on his performance this upcoming season, he could be the long-term answer for New York.

Fields has had a roller coaster of a career, as things didn't pan out with the Chicago Bears. However, he did flash some potential during his one-year stint with the Steelers. Despite only playing in 10 games, the former first-round pick finished with 1,106 passing yards and 10 total touchdowns (five passing, five rushing) while recording a 65.8% completion percentage. Of the 10 games he played in, Fields only started in six.

Justin Fields also only threw one interception, which is drastically better than any season he played in Chicago. If he can limit his turnovers and play similarly to how he did last season, then the Jets could largely benefit. But will it be enough to improve upon last year's 5-12 record? Only time will tell.

The Jets kick off the regular season with a home opener against the Steelers on September 7. Ironically enough, it's Justin Fields' previous team he's facing off against, while Pittsburgh is starting Aaron Rodgers, who played for the Jets last season.