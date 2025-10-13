Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros stole the show with perhaps one of the best saves we will see all year in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

With less than five minutes to go in the third period, Saros helped the Senators retain their 2-0 lead when he dove and sprawled out to make a glove save on a backhand shot by Senators star Tim Stutzle.

Juuse Saros doesn't give up on the play and makes a fantastic glove save!

Ridly Greig beat Saros with a deflection on a power play goal just over two minutes later, but he helped the Predators hold on after they netted a pair of empty-net goals to secure their second win of the season.

Saros finished the game with 31 saves on 32 shots, netting a .969 save percentage on the game and being named the first star of the game by the local Ottawa media.

The 2021-22 Vezina Trophy finalist has had a resurgent start to the season after experiencing a hiccup during the Predators’ disappointing 2024-25 season.

“He's an elite goaltender for a reason, and he's giving us a chance to win every night,” teammate Jonathan Marchessault said, according to the team’s website. “That's the beauty of having quality goaltending like that. We're definitely lucky to have him, and he was unbelievable tonight… It's a team effort, and we definitely want to battle [for] a goaltending department that works so hard like this.”

Saros is 2-0-1 through his first three starts with a .947 save percentage and a 1.64 goals-against average. He allowed just one goal in each of his two wins to start the season, including a 38-save outing against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the team’s season opener.

His numbers are a far cry from the down season he had in 2024-25, when he had a 20-31-6 record with a career-low .896 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against average.

Saros could find himself in Vezina Trophy consideration if he continues to play at this level.