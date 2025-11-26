The Green Bay Packers have quietly added another weapon to their playoff push. This one, though, kicks the ball, not catches it. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia revealed this week that punter Daniel Whelan is rapidly ascending the NFL ranks. Bisaccia called Whelan a player who is “catching up to the elite players in the league.” This is a season where Green Bay has relied heavily on complementary football. Whelan’s emergence as a field-position force has become an underappreciated but vital component of their success.

Bisaccia’s praise reflects not only improvement but transformation. Whelan has significantly raised his level of play throughout the 2025 season. He has showcased stronger hang time, sharper placement, and poise under pressure. His ability to consistently flip the field and pin opponents deep has helped the Packers defense control games and given the offense more breathing room. Yes, Green Bay’s stars draw most of the attention. That said, Whelan’s steady leg has been one of the team’s most reliable assets heading into Week 13.

Whelan’s performance this year has vaulted him into the conversation among the league’s best punters. His averages rank among the top specialists in the NFL. His precision inside the 20-yard line has also taken a noticeable leap. Whelan has become a strategic chess piece. He frequently tilts field position in Green Bay’s favor. Coaches and analysts alike have pointed to his consistency as a difference-maker in tight contests. It's a trend that bodes well for the team’s postseason ambitions.

The Packers, now 7-3-1, sit second in the NFC North. They have positioned themselves firmly in the NFC playoff picture. Green Bay now enters Week 13 with momentum and confidence. As the stakes rise, contributions from players like Whelan could be the hidden edge that determines the Packers’ trajectory down the stretch.