The Nashville Predators are mired in a difficult season. Nashville has just six wins so far this campaign, in 22 games. Predators general manager Barry Trotz isn't holding back his frustration over the entire situation.

“I need more (expletive) from them,” Trotz said of his players, per The Tennesseean. “I need more.”

Nashville is struggling to find offense for the second consecutive season. The Predators are near the bottom of the NHL in scoring.

“These lamentations are a repeat of last year, when Nashville finished 30th (out of 32 teams) in the league in scoring at 2.59 goals per game. This season, it has sunk to just 2.29 goals per game, 31st in the league,” Alex Daugherty wrote for the outlet.

The Predators dropped their third game in a row on Monday. Nashville got whipped 8-3 by the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Those three goals were the only goals scored by Nashville during this current losing streak.

Predators GM Barry Trotz is sticking with his head coach for now

Andrew Brunette is the head coach of this struggling Nashville team. Trotz has given Brunette his endorsement for the time being.

“I'm watching the game systematically,” Trotz said, per NHL.com. “I know who makes mistakes. When the puck is on someone's stick, and they pass it right to [the other team], that's not [Brunette's] fault.”

This season, the Predators have posted just 16 points. That is the lowest amount of points of any team in the Western Conference. The Predators are not only struggling to score, but the defense has also been inconsistent. Nashville has allowed 81 total goals.

The Predators general manager is also pointing the finger at himself for the team's struggles.

“We've got some pieces,” Trotz said. “The roster is not perfect. Some of that is, a little bit, the roster construction. I'll take responsibility. I think the coaches take a little bit and I think the players do, too. Everything is a partnership.”

Nashville will try to end its losing streak when it next plays the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday night.