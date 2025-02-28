The New Jersey Devils have struggled since the calendar flipped to 2025. They are 8-9-3 since New Year's, much of which was without starting goalie Jacob Markstrom.

After a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, their trade deadline needs are clear. They need more scoring and for their goalie to get healthy. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman says the Devils will add a center by the NHL trade deadline.

“The one team everyone believes will absolutely 100-per-cent trade for a [center]? New Jersey,” Friedman asked and answered.

The Devils have two of the top centers in the league in their lineup. Jack Hughes is on a 94-point pace this year, and Nico Hischier has emerged as one of the top defensive centers in the league. But Justin Dowling and Eric Haula do not inspire a lot of confidence in their bottom six.

The good news for the Devils is that they have three second-round picks to spend at this deadline. Their first-rounder lives with the Flames from the Markstrom trade, but considering the lack of elite talent on the market, they won't need it. Their second-rounders should land whichever center GM Tom Fitzgerald wants.

Which centers are the best fits for the Devils? And what should they spend to land them?

The Devils have a few options to consider at the trade deadline

The top center who may be available is Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders. Considering Islanders president Lou Lamoriello is a Devils legend, and they hooked up on the Kyle Palmieri trade in 2021, this could happen. But New York should be fishing for a first-rounder to help reset their core.

Another in-division option is Flyers' center Scott Laughton. Friedman reported on “32 Thoughts: The Podcast” Friday that he wants to stay in Philly, but the organization may have different plans. The best move for them is to sell all of their pending free agents, which Laughton is. The Devils could give up one of their second-rounders to pry him from Philly.

If the Devils wanted to make a long-term purchase at center, they could swing a deal for Dylan Cozens. The 23-year-old Sabres forward is under contract through 2030 but falling out of favor in Buffalo. This would likely take their 2026 first-rounder to secure but could be worth it in the long run.

The perfect player for the Devils is Canadiens center Jake Evans. He is a right-handed, bottom-six penalty killer who is on an expiring contract. This is the type of player New Jersey is missing that could propel them in the playoffs.