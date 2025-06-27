The New York Islanders picked Matthew Schaefer first overall in the NHL Entry Draft. It was not a surprising selection, as many mock drafts predicted the defenseman going first overall. That does not change the emotion associated with the NHL Entry Draft. Schaefer was emotional when he put the Islanders jersey on, especially when he saw a special tribute.

The moment Matthew Schaefer heard his name called first overall 🥹 pic.twitter.com/3NxRBG9bPG — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Schaefer began crying immediately after Gary Bettman called his name. He hugged his dad and brother before making his way to the stage, where he was presented with his jersey and hat. When he put the jersey on, a cancer awareness ribbon was on the left shoulder, a tribute to his Mom.

An emotional moment as Matthew Schaefer dons the Islanders sweater for the first time 👏 pic.twitter.com/SfqQpwohEe — ESPN (@espn) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Schaefer's mom, Jennifer, passed away from breast cancer in February of 2024. Less than 18 months later, her son is the first overall pick in the NHL Draft. Schaefer took time with the Western New York Compassion Connection during the NHL Combine in Buffalo, which helps kids who have lost loved ones in the area.

Schaefer was hurt for most of the past season, suffering an injury during the World Junior Championships. He scored 22 points in 17 games in the OHL before joining Team Canada. In two games, he had two points before suffering a collarbone injury.

The Islanders made a big trade to start the day, sending Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens for two first-rounders. That means two more prospects could be joining Schaefer in the organization by the end of the night. New GM Mathieu Darche could package those picks and move back into the top ten.

The NHL Entry Draft rolls on in Los Angeles, but the teams are not there. The decentralized draft led to a video conference between Schaefer and Darche, in which there were some more tears. An emotional night for many young men continues.