NEW YORK– Golden State Warriors veterans Al Horford and Seth Curry each underwent MRIs after exiting midway through the Dubs' 127-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The examination revealed a left mild calf strain for Horford and a left abductor strain for Curry. Both players will be reevaluated in a week, taking them out of at least the Warriors' next five games.

It's been a difficult season, availability-wise, for the two veterans.

Horford missed seven straight games earlier this season with a sciatic nerve issue. And with his load management policy of not playing both ends of a back-to-back, he's missed 23 games thus far, with that number set to increase as he deals with this calf strain. Kerr said that because it's a calf injury, they will be cautious with his recovery, signalling a longer recovery period than the one-week reevaluation.

As for Curry, he's barely gotten it going this season, as he missed 40 straight games with his own sciatic nerve issue f. He had just returned from that extended recovery process when he strained his abductor, a bad stroke of luck for a player who's only played four games this season.

Encouraging injury updates

But the Warriors got some encouraging health updates as they prepare to face the New York Knicks without eight of their players.

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Draymond Green is expected to play against the Washington Wizards after missing two games due to lower back soreness. Along with Green, Kristaps Porzingis and De'Anthony are poised to also play in D.C as the Warriors hold them out to manage their respective health issues.

Meanwhile, Kerr said they expect Moses Moody to return from his right wrist sprain sometime this road trip. And in some positive news, Stephen Curry travelled with the Warriors on this six-game road trip, joining the team on the road for the first time since getting sidelined by his runner's knee issue.

Otherwise, the Warriors will have to weather this latest injury storm as teams pass them up for play-in tournament positioning. At 32-34, they've fallen past the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth seed and are in danger of getting passed up by the Portland Trail Blazers for the ninth seed.

This latest six-game road trip will determine their chances of securing a playoff spot.