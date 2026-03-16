The Sacramento Kings are on track to miss the playoffs for the third straight year and end up in the lottery. Not many were optimistic about the Kings' chances before the season, and true enough, they are languishing at the bottom of the team standings.

The Kings are 17-51 entering their game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Despite their forgettable campaign, Kings coach Doug Christie has remained in high spirits. Particularly, he is quite bullish on the team's recent decision to sign Killian Hayes to a two-year contract. Hayes played 10 games in back-to-back 10-day contracts with Sacramento before getting the full-time deal.

“He has played really well. When he has the basketball, he keeps control of the basketball, he runs the team, and he gets us organized and set up. Defensively, I think that he's been stellar,” said Christie in a video posted by ESPN's James Ham.

Christie added that Hayes can still “grow in different areas,” especially when he gets fully adjusted to their system and culture.

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“When I look at the totality of what he's done, everything that we've asked of him and what we've taught, good size, gets downhill, I like Killian, and I like everything that he's about. He's a pleasure to coach. He tries to do all the right things when he's out on the floor, which affects winning and helps his teammates,” noted Christie.

Doug Christie on Killian Hayes getting locked up to end the year and a non-guaranteed contract for next season: pic.twitter.com/Y1sOFlZs8L — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 16, 2026

The Detroit Pistons drafted the 24-year-old Hayes as the No. 7 overall pick in 2020. His career, however, has yet to pan out. Last season, he played six games with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

Hayes will continue his goal to prove that he belongs in the NBA. He was picked ahead of guys like Portland Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija, San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, and Boston's Payton Pritchard.