Training camp for the New York Islanders' full roster is set to open on September 17. There were questions about the availability of Mathew Barzal after a season-ending injury in 2024-25. Speaking with reporters about his recovery, the forward would be “100% ready to suit up” if the Isles had a game tomorrow.

“Injuries like this, you potentially never feel back at 100 percent. But mentally, I'm at a point now where it doesn't really matter,” Barzal explained via Matt Larkin. “If I'm feeling great, if maybe one day I'm a little sore or whatever, it is what it is. And I got six more years left on my contract right now, and I'm fully committed to just doing everything I can to be the best player I can be.”

Early in the 2024-25 campaign, Barzal missed 21 games with an upper-body injury. Then, in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road on February 1, he blocked a shot from Taylor Raddish. He went straight to the ice and struggled to get up.

Further, the forward, known for overtime heroics, did not come out in the overtime period. It wound up being a knee-cap injury that required surgery, and the Canadian had to miss the final 31 games of the season.

The Islanders need Mathew Barzal back in the lineup

Overall, the Canadian has been reliable in his NHL career. Prior to the 2023-23 campaign, Barzal had missed just 13 games in his career up to that point. He had his first major injury that year, missing 23 games with a knee injury. He then missed just one game in 2023-24.

That season showed how important he is to the lineup. Barzal scored a career high 23 goals that year, while also adding 57 assists, for a total of 80 points. He was also solid in the playoffs. In five games, he lit the lamp twice while adding three helpers.

The Islanders need an offensive drive from the center position this year, and Barzal is primed to be just that. After missing the playoffs by nine points last season, a player like Barzal could be the difference between watching playoff hockey and being on the ice for it.