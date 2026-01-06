We're putting this in capital letters so it sinks in quicker: THE CHARLOTTE HORNETS DEFEATED THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER.

Read it again: THE CHARLOTTE HORNETS DEFEATED THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER.

Yes, the lowly Hornets completed a massive upset of the league-leading Thunder by 27 points, 124-97, stunning the fans at Paycom Center and freezing hell over.

Oklahoma City fell to 30-7, suffering its third loss at home, while Charlotte improved to 13-23.

A STUNNER IN OKC‼️ The Hornets defeat the Thunder by 27 points 🐝 OKC has lost back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/3rPnV1uuLQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

Fans took to X to express their reactions to the Thunder's embarrassing defeat.

“Thunder getting clapped by the Hornets at home is crazy,” said @DotDaGawd.

“The Hornets whooping the Thunder is so beast, LMAO,” added @BOYIMPREGNATOR.

Article Continues Below

“Folks are saying the Thunder lost to the 13-23 Hornets. But I promise you, if you’ve been watching this Hornets team this year, they are way better than their record shows. Don’t be surprised if they finally make some noise this year. They are finally learning how to win,” noted @StruckByBelz.

“Say you swear to the most high that the Thunder lost to the Hornets,” posted @minquoh.

“Hornets destroyed the Thunder tonight in OKC. Loving the grit of this team. So cool seeing this young core mature together,” commented @jmitchem.

The game was tied after the first quarter, 33-33. The Hornets, however, blew the game wide open in the second frame, and the Thunder never recovered, losing back-to-back assignments.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was limited to 21 points on 7-of-21 from the field.

Brandon Miller had a game-high 28 points, including 7-of-10 shooting from deep, to lead Charlotte. Kon Knueppel added 23 points on 5-of-10 marksmanship from long range.