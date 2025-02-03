The New York Islanders are fresh off a seven-game winning streak. Their first loss in over a week came against the Florida Panthers without their most dynamic forward in their lineup. Mathew Barzal took a shot off his leg in Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and missed Sunday's game with the injury. On Monday, the Islanders announced Barzal will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, which could impact their trade deadline plans.

“[Islanders] Injury Updates: Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. Scott Mayfield is day-to-day with a lower body injury,” the team reported.

Expand Tweet

Barzal jumped in front of a Taylor Raddish slap shot in the final minutes of the win over the Lightning. The impact sent him straight to the ice and he struggled to get up. Fans became concerned immediately when he was unavailable for overtime, where he usually dominates.

This is far from the only injury the Islanders are dealing with this season. Defenseman Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock are also out for extended periods. Anthony Duclair just came back from a groin issue and Scott Mayfield is day-to-day. Thankfully for them, the 4 Nations Face-Off is almost here, which gives them two weeks to get healthy.

The Islanders won seven straight games but did not get back into the Eastern Conference playoffs. While they are in the race, they have no chance to keep up this hot streak without their best puck carrier. If the worst-case scenario becomes reality for Barzal, Lou Lamoriello should sell at the March 7 NHL trade deadline.

Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri are pending free agents and should be moved by the deadline. Without Barzal, they do not have the offense to compete in a crowded Eastern Conference. This news may open up the deadline market.