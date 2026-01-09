The New York Islanders have enjoyed a successful start to the season thus far, and it does not seem as though the group will allow their 2-1 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators to linger and influence their recent rhythm.

According to left wing Anders Lee, the team must take the loss for what it is and embrace the point they were able to earn on the road.

“It's a shootout goal away from a change of a point,” Lee told Andrew Gross of Newsday. “Let's take it for what it is, take the point and be better in a couple of days.”

The loss came just two days after the Islanders defeated the New Jersey Devils in a 9-0 rout. New York was unable to score on either of their two power play opportunities and only generated one goal courtesy of right wing Simon Holmstrom.

“Sometimes you gotta play those games on the road,” Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock told Ethan Sears of the New York Post. “I thought defensively we were a little better. … I think when you get it to overtime, you try to get the second [point]. We want two there.”

Article Continues Below

Pulock was also sure to mention that the team was not able to consistently generate quality shots on goal.

“I thought we didn’t really get a cycle game going consistently,” Pulock said. “We had a couple moments where we had some movement and it was creating some looks for us, but we weren’t able to sustain it. I just think there wasn’t much out there.

“That’s when you gotta dig deep, find a way to get greasy. Get to the net. Get pucks to the net. We weren’t able to do that.”

The Islanders are 24-15-5 with 53 points on the season. They will take on the Wild in Minnesota on Saturday.