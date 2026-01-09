The New York Islanders have played good hockey as of late, and part of their positive play is thanks to Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer. Schaefer has made an immediate impact at the NHL level since his debut. However, it's important to remember that he is a rookie. And he learned a valuable lesson on Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

Schaefer had a chance to win the game against Nashville in overtime. He had a chance to take a shot from the slot with 20 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, his shot was saved by Predators star Juuse Saros. Nashville went on to win the game in the shootout by the score of 2-1.

After the game, New York's No. 1 pick was asked about his shot. Schaefer admitted he could have approached the situation differently. “I think I had a little bit more time. I could have walked in and maybe done a little bit better,” the Islanders star said, via Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Schaefer remains one of the best rookies in the NHL. He is third in the league for points among rookies, behind Montreal's Ivan Demidov and Anaheim's Beckett Sennecke. He is also third among rookies for goals, behind Sennecke and Montreal's Oliver Kapanen.

This is certainly a shot the rookie defender wants back. But New York gained a valuable point through the shootout loss. They are still second in the Metropolitan Division, as well. Schaefer and his teammates can take some lessons from this game. And they will look to get back on track on January 10 against Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild.