The New York Islanders smoked the New Jersey Devils 9-0 on Tuesday. That is tied for the largest win in franchise history and the most goals they have scored in a game in over a decade. On top of it all, Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin set a franchise record on Tuesday with his 24th career shutout.

Ilya Sorokin has the most shutouts in @NYIslanders history!

Sorokin stopped all 44 shots the Devils threw at him on Tuesday night, earning the second star of the game. Mathew Barzal opened the scoring just over a minute into the game, and the Islanders never looked back. Sorokin's sensational play between the pipes certainly helped, especially paired with Jacob Markstrom's miserable day on the other end.

Tuesday marked Sorokin's return from what the team called a “nagging” injury that kept him out for six games. Backup David Rittich made all six starts, going 4-2 in relief. But Sorokin wasted no time reminding everyone who the Vezina Trophy candidate was in his return to the lineup.

The Islanders' offense had been stuck in neutral for some time, scoring two or fewer goals in nine consecutive games. But a 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday seems to have woken up the offense. Now, with a nine-goal performance behind them, they head on a seven-game road trip.

Sorokin started out his career exceeding the high expectations that followed him from Russia. But his performance last year was dreadful, leading to a disappointing finish for the Islanders. This season has been much different, as he challenges for the league lead in Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx), per MoneyPuck.

The Islanders need these great performances from Sorokin to keep stacking wins and make a playoff push. And with more games like Tuesday, it could be a historic year for the goalie. No Islander has won the Vezina Trophy for best goaltender since Billy Smith in 1981-82.