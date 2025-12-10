The New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights after regulation for the second time this year. In November, it was a JG Pageau shorthanded overtime goal that gave New York the win. On Tuesday, the Islanders beat Vegas in a shootout thanks to Emil Heineman.

EMIL HEINEMAN WINS IT FOR @NYIslanders 🙌 Took extra time, but the home team got it done ✅

Heineman took his first shootout attempt of the season in the fourth round on Tuesday night. He beat Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart on the glove side, giving New York just its second shootout win of the season. Ilya Sorokin stopped all four Vegas attempts, giving Heineman the chance to win it.

The Islanders had a 3-2 lead coming out of the second intermission, looking to put the Golden Knights away on home ice. A great goal from Ivan Barbashev tied the game, but Bo Horvat's second of the game gave the Islanders the lead back. Vegas pulled Hart late and scored on the 6-on-5 advantage to send the game to overtime.

Pavel Dorofeyev picked up the rebound off of Sorokin's pad and buried it with 12 seconds to go. The Golden Knights had been pushing for the tying goal for over two minutes until, finally, Sorokin cracked. That earned both teams the bonus point, but only the Islanders got the second point.

Heineman came to the Islanders from the Montreal Canadiens as part of the Noah Dobson trade. He has been fantastic for New York, scoring nine goals in the first 19 games of the season. Even though the scoring has dried up of late, with only one goal since November 16, he came through in the clutch on Tuesday.

The Islanders are 17-11-3, good enough for third in the Metropolitan Division. They are hanging around despite a cavalcade of injuries and a roster that missed the playoffs last year. Heineman has been a big reason why, and proved exactly why on Tuesday.