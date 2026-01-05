The Los Angeles Rams are trying to finish the 2025-26 season on a strong note with a Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals. With the playoffs already clinched, the team is just playing for seeding. Unfortunately, one of the team's key contributors suffered an injury right before the beginning of the postseason.

Reports indicate that wide receiver Jordan Whittington suffered a knee injury during the Cardinals-Rams game. The 25-year-old wideout was initially questionable to return, but was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest, according to team Senior Staff writer at NFL.com, Stu Jackson.

“Whittington has now been downgraded to OUT.”

Article Continues Below

The severity of the injury is currently unknown, as the Rams will evaluate the situation in the coming days. It is noteworthy that the second-year wideout came out of the medical tent with a brace around his right knee, per Adam Grosbard of L.A. Daily News. After testing it out on the sidelines, trainers took Whittington to the locker room, where they eventually ruled him out.

“Jordan Whittington came out of the tent with a brace on his right knee and tested it out on the sidelines. But now he's headed to the Rams locker room.”

Whittington plays more of a reserve role for Los Angeles, as wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams (when healthy) led the way for the Rams‘ passing attack. However, the former sixth-round pick plays a crucial role as a kick returner for the Rams. He ends his 2025-26 campaign with 18 receptions for 171 yards through 17 games played.