Curt Cignetti stacked more wins after the destructive Rose Bowl rout of Alabama. The second-year Indiana football coach boosted his 2026 roster via the College Football Transfer Portal. This time adding a recent Boston College standout.

Former Eagles running back Turbo Richard is going from Boston to Bloomington, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirming the move Sunday.

IU gains a back who's compiled 1,302 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in two seasons for BC. Richard originally enrolled at the Atlantic Coast Conference school in Aug. 2024. He came to the Eagles as a three-star talent.

The 5-foot-10, 207-pounder was a three-star portal entry.

Indiana, Curt Cignetti securing massive moves before facing Oregon

Cignetti and the coaching staff is jumping ahead with building the 2026 roster.

Josh Hoover of TCU rises to replace Fernando Mendoza — with IU landing the highly-touted transfer QB Sunday morning. The Heisman Trophy winner Mendoza is rising as the contender to land first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But Hoover and Richard weren't the only major offensive pieces added. Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is staying in the Big Ten by choosing the Hoosiers Sunday as well. Marsh is fresh off catching 53 passes for 662 yards and scored six times. He's also collected 100 career receptions in East Lansing.

Marsh's addition is huge for replacing a key offensive weapon outside of Mendoza. Elijah Sarratt is out of eligibility after this season and will be graduating from the university. He'll likely command NFL attention too ahead of April's draft by becoming a 13-touchdown target for Cignetti and Mendoza.

Indiana has momentum before the rematch against Oregon. The Hoosiers have future pieces locked in after the College Football Playoff run ends.