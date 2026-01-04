The Atlanta Hawks have been struggling of late, currently sitting at 17-20 after a recent road loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. All of the struggles in recent weeks have had some fans wondering if a trade might be on the horizon for the team.

One name that has come up repeatedly in these rumors is that of Dallas Mavericks power forward Anthony Davis.

Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on his Substack that Davis' agent Rich Paul would be “high” on the Hawks as a potential trade destination, but there was a catch.

“There is no meaningful traction at the moment, league sources say, in trade talks between Atlanta and Dallas on an Anthony Davis swap,” added Stein.

He also noted that “shipping out multiple expiring contracts in a theoretical Davis deal — with the 32-year-old under contract for more than $58 million next season and holding a player option for 2027-28 worth nearly $63 million — would be very, very pricey for the Hawks.”

All of the Davis trade chatter has come amid increased speculation that the Trae Young era in Atlanta may soon be coming to an end. The Hawks' struggles with Young on the court are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, and many fans found it to be no coincidence that the team was able to reel off wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks last week with the point guard out of the lineup due to injury.

Stein pointed out the possibility of the Hawks adding Davis' expensive salary and having Young accept his player option for next season, which would make them quite an expensive roster for a team that has ended up in the play-in tournament for four consecutive years.

In any case, the Hawks will next take the floor on Monday evening for a rematch with the Raptors at 7:30 pm ET.