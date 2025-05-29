The New York Islanders have introduced Mathieu Darche as the General Manager and Executive Vice President. After a miserable season, they allowed Lou Lamoriello's contract to expire. The former Tampa Bay Lightning assistant GM is now in charge of all hockey operations and has already made his mark. Patrick Roy will remain the coach of the Islanders, but there will be changes to his staff and in the minors.

Mathieu Darche announced today that Patrick Roy will remain as Head Coach of the New York Islanders. pic.twitter.com/cKWYkg8ShH — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Later in the press conference, Darche said of Roy, “I think Patrick's a winner. He's had success coaching. When he came here the first year, he had success. I didn't know Patrick, but obviously I know a lot of people in the hockey world, and I've been on the phone a lot. I went to meet with him last weekend just to get to know him more. And I'm extremely comfortable and excited to be working with him.”

Article Continues Below

Immediately after announcing that Roy would stay, Darche announced the departure of two assistant coaches, John MacLean and Tommy Albelin. Darche followed up, saying those choices were his own. However, Benoit Desrosiers does stay on. He was the only assistant Roy hired when he came along.

Darche also announced that the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League would have an entirely new coaching staff. They won only four home games all season, the worst home record in AHL history. Lamoriello traded a lot of first-round picks, which is part of the reason they were terrible. But that change also comes with a new head of hockey operations.

The Islanders now enter a massive offseason with a first-time general manager at the helm. They have the first-overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft and a lot of cap space to maneuver with. How will Darche handle his first offseason in charge on Long Island?