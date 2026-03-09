The Denver Broncos are keeping a key defensive leader in place. Veteran linebacker Alex Singleton is returning to Denver on a two-year, $15.5 million contract as the franchise continues building around one of the NFL’s most productive tacklers heading into the 2026 season.

Singleton has established himself as one of the league’s most reliable run-stopping linebackers and a centerpiece of the team's defensive unit. The seven-year NFL veteran has played for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Broncos, compiling 436 solo tackles, 332 assists, 5.0 sacks, three interceptions, and five fumble recoveries during his career. His consistent ability to rack up tackles and control the middle of the field makes him one of the most dependable inside linebackers in the league.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the news on Monday to his X, formerly Twitter, citing sources familiar with the agreement.

Sources: The #Broncos are re-signing LB Alex Singleton to a two year, $15.5M deal. Singleton has been a vital part of the Broncos’ defense and one of the NFL’s best run-stopping ILBs. He had a cancerous testicular tumor removed last season, returned later that month, and… pic.twitter.com/lpIWrrMERz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2026

Article Continues Below

Singleton’s performance during Denver’s 2025 season further showed why the team prioritized keeping him in the lineup. He played 16 regular-season games and led the Broncos with 135 total tackles, including 54 solo stops and 81 assists. The veteran linebacker also recorded one sack, four passes defended, and one forced fumble while regularly playing more than 95 percent of the defensive snaps.

He continued to make a significant impact during Denver's playoff run. Singleton added 26 combined tackles in two postseason games and forced a pivotal fumble against Buffalo running back James Cook during the Broncos’ divisional round overtime victory.

The new deal also follows Denver’s decision to re-sign linebacker Justin Strnad, signaling the team’s focus on maintaining stability at inside linebacker. For the Broncos, keeping Singleton ensures a proven defensive leader remains in the middle of their defense as they look to build on a 14–3 campaign.