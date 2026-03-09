With the Philadelphia Phillies in the midst of spring training, the team and pitcher Jesus Luzardo have agreed on a new contract extension that is sure to excite fans. After Luzardo got a $11 million Phillies contract to avoid arbitration in early January, both sides have agreed on a deal.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Philadelphia and Luzardo are locked in on a five-year contract that is worth $135 million.

“BREAKING: Left-hander Jesús Luzardo and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a five-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Luzardo, 28, was set to become a free agent after this season. The new deal will begin in 2027 and locks up one of baseball’s best young arms.”

“Jesús Luzardo’s five-year extension is for $135 million, sources tell ESPN,” Luzaro continued. “The deal, negotiated by Roger Tomas and Brodie Van Wagenen of Roc Nation, puts Luzardo among the highest-paid left-handed pitchers in baseball and solidifies the Phillies’ rotation going forward.”

As mentioned before, Philadelphia and Luzardo avoided arbitration with a $11 million contract, according to Ari Alexander, which would have made him a free agent after this upcoming season.

“The Phillies and LHP Jesus Luzardo have reached an agreement for $11 million, avoiding arbitration,” Alexander wrote on Jan. 8.

With a deal locked in, the Phillies liked what they saw from Luzardo after they traded for him from the Miami Marlins in December of 2024, as he pitched 32 games for Philadelphia in 2025, recording a 3.92 ERA, 216 strikeouts, and a 15-7 record.

Luzardo looks to improve with the Phillies as the team finished last season with a 96-66 record, first in the NL East, though the team was eliminated in the NLDS by the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games.