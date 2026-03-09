Looks like Rashid Shaheed isn't bolting from the Super Bowl champs after all. He ended the rumors of his departure Monday by re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks for $51 million.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the blockbuster re-signing on Monday afternoon including the guaranteed money in this deal.

“Seahawks are bringing back WR Rashid Shaheed on a three-year, $51 million deal that includes $34.7 million guaranteed, per Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Again, this is a reverse from the rumblings of Shaheed leaving.

Did Seahawks GM believe Rashid Shaheed was gone?

Even general manager John Schneider sounded like Shaheed was looking elsewhere back on March 5.

“I saw the report yesterday (March 4) and I was like, ‘He and his representatives, I think they’ve been testing free agency for over a week now,’” Schneider said to Seattle Sports.

But Seattle wins back the beloved fan favorite of 2025. Shaheed added an explosive return element for the champs; returning a punt and kickoff return for touchdowns. He racked up 628 return yards while sprinkling in his versatility as a wide receiver.

Shaheed caught 15 passes in his arrival from the New Orleans Saints and tallied 188 yards. Seattle allowed him to take seven handoffs too that totaled 64 yards, gaining three first downs on rushing plays.

The 27-year-old landed in Seattle as a two-time Pro Bowler with the Saints and won his first career Vince Lombardi Trophy. He's a key returner as the franchise waves goodbye to Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Player Kenneth Walker III (signed with Kansas City Chiefs on Monday to a three-year, $43.05 million deal). Star cornerback Coby Bryant also parted ways in signing with the Chicago Bears Monday.