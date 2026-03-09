The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is officially in the books, and despite widespread speculation that the Nashville Predators were on the verge of a virtual roster teardown, general manager Barry Trotz opted for a modest series of subtractions that are unlikely to move the needle much in the long term.

Multiple players on the Predators roster had been included in trade rumors for several weeks leading up to the deadline, including Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Ryan O'Reilly. However, all three players remain with the Predators.

However, Trotz did make a series of moves involving less notable names. Forward Michael McCarron was dealt to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, followed by the trade of Cole Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights in return for a 2028 third-round pick and defenseman Christoffer Sedoff.

On the eve of the Trade Deadline, defenseman Nick Blankenburg was sent from the Predators to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2027 fifth-round pick. Finally, forward Michael Bunting, who was acquired at this time last season from the Pittsburgh Penguins, was traded to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.

Following the official end of the Trade Deadline, Trotz held a media availability session at Bridgestone Arena and explained his reasoning for the moves that were and were not made.

“You look at it and where we are…you have to decide where we are in the playoffs and the playoff race, I should say, and balancing that out,” Trotz said Friday via NHL.com. “I felt that a few games back, that we would move some of those guys… As I’ve said, the plan has always been in pen and the path is in pencil. That was the pencil part right there, where we moved [players]. I thought we were at really good value for the players that we moved.”

But the Predators could have extracted even more value by moving some of their veteran players whose careers are nearing the back end, and sent a clearer message as to what direction the franchise is heading in.

The Predators didn't shed expensive contracts of aging veterans

While the Predators remain mathematically in the postseason race, there will be plenty of backlash toward Trotz for deciding to keep his aging players, who could have fetched considerable assets, including draft capital and young prospects. Trotz missed the opportunity to do so amidst reports that he and the club were about to undergo a full fire sale, which ultimately never materialized.

Still, Trotz said that Nashville's veteran players like Stamkos, O'Reilly, and even team captain Roman Josi are all on board with the current direction of the team.

“When I talked to all of them, I said, ‘I've got to make some tough decisions, because we're not there, but I want to give us a little bit of opportunity to see if we can get there,’ And they understood that,” Trotz said. “We talked about, ‘Who was your guy? Who was your guy when you were young? [Stamkos] or [O’Reilly], who was your guy that really helped you along when you're starting?’ And I said, ‘You're now that guy.’

“So we're going to have some young guys. They're going to have a lot of enthusiasm. They're going to watch how you work. They're going to watch how you do things. They're going to want to learn, and they're going to want to try to please you and be a part of it. So, they're all in. They're fantastic pros. You listen to Ryan or Steven or [Josi], I mean, they're honest, great people who are great pros. I want to surround our kids with [players like that].”

Trotz has chosen to take a gamble not only on keeping Stamkos, Marchessault, O'Reilly, and Josi, but also hoping that his team will be able to defy the odds and return to the postseason for the first time since 2024.

However, it’s still not clear which direction Trotz is taking the team. The chances that the Nashville Predators will once again suffer from inconsistency next season and find themselves on the outside looking in at a postseason spot are considerable unless additional changes are made during the offseason by whoever Trotz’s successor is. He has announced that he will retire following the season, but will remain in the role until his replacement is named.

Until then, the Predators appear to be in limbo after missing the chance to establish a clear direction at the 2026 trade deadline.