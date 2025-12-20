The College Football Playoff is officially underway, and Oklahoma football has struck the first blow. In a high-stakes rematch against the Alabama Crimson Tide, points were expected to be at a premium. But Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer broke the deadlock early in the first round of the CFP at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
With the offense looking to find a rhythm against a stingy Tide defense, Mateer called his own number. The signal-caller utilized his legs for a crafty rushing touchdown, slicing through the Alabama front to put the Sooners on the board first.
OKLAHOMA STRIKES FIRST WITH A RUSHING TD BY MATEER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kCLmoKbV0T
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 20, 2025
Mateer’s mobility has been the X-factor for the Oklahoma offense all season. Coming into Friday night’s clash, the dual-threat QB had already racked up over 400 yards on the ground with seven rushing scores. His ability to break containment was a major headache for Alabama in their regular-season meeting, a 23-21 Sooners victory, and it appears head coach Brent Venables is leaning into that advantage once again.
The opening score was massive for the No. 8 Sooners, who are looking to replicate their November success against the No. 9 Crimson Tide. Alabama’s defense, led by coordinator Kane Wommack, had held firm in the early exchanges, trading punts to start the game. But Mateer’s decisiveness in the red zone proved to be the difference maker on the drive.
This game marks a pivotal moment for both programs, with the winner advancing to face No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl. If Mateer can keep the Tide defense off balance with his legs, Oklahoma football might just be booking its tickets to Pasadena.
So far, it’s Boomer Sooner in Norman.