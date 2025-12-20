The College Football Playoff is officially underway, and Oklahoma football has struck the first blow. In a high-stakes rematch against the Alabama Crimson Tide, points were expected to be at a premium. But Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer broke the deadlock early in the first round of the CFP at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

With the offense looking to find a rhythm against a stingy Tide defense, Mateer called his own number. The signal-caller utilized his legs for a crafty rushing touchdown, slicing through the Alabama front to put the Sooners on the board first.

Mateer’s mobility has been the X-factor for the Oklahoma offense all season. Coming into Friday night’s clash, the dual-threat QB had already racked up over 400 yards on the ground with seven rushing scores. His ability to break containment was a major headache for Alabama in their regular-season meeting, a 23-21 Sooners victory, and it appears head coach Brent Venables is leaning into that advantage once again.