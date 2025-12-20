The Minnesota Timberwolves can breathe a massive sigh of relief ahead of their heavyweight clash tonight. With the daunting Oklahoma City Thunder coming to town, the Wolves needed good news on the injury front, and they got it. According to NBA correspondent Marc Stein, Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is available and will play tonight against Oklahoma City.

Edwards had been listed on the injury report with “right foot injury maintenance,” sparking some anxiety among the Target Center faithful. Given the rigorous NBA schedule and Ant’s high-usage role, the maintenance tag is understandable, but his availability is non-negotiable for a matchup of this caliber.

This is a huge boost for Minnesota, which faces the monumental task of slowing down the best team in the league. The Thunder have been absolutely scorching this season, sitting at a terrifying 25-2 record. Without Edwards, the Wolves would have been staring down the barrel of a blowout against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company.

Ant-Man has been his usual electrifying self this season, averaging 28.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He’s the engine of the Timberwolves' offense, and they’ll need every bit of his scoring punch to keep pace with an OKC squad that seems to have forgotten how to lose.

After a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the week, Minnesota needs a statement win to keep its footing in the crowded Western Conference. Edwards being cleared to suit up gives them a fighting chance to hand the Thunder just their third loss of the year.

Tip-off is set for tonight at the Target Center. With Ant officially in the lineup, grab your popcorn; this one is going to be a battle.