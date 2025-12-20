The Minnesota Timberwolves experienced a tough playoff exit last postseason after being bounced out of the Western Conference Finals by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although it was a brutal experience to be eliminated in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year, Anthony Edwards took it as a learning lesson.

During a sit-down interview with ESPN's Shams Charania, the 24-year-old guard claims he realized he needed to develop his game more due to how the Thunder guarded him in that series. Edwards admitted he needed to improve in the post to create more opportunities for himself to score.

“They play like AAU defense… They gon put 2-3 people on the ball every time I touch it. After the series, like, I gotta find different ways to score.”

Anthony Edwards said he realized he had to add a post game after losing in the WCF against the Thunder 👀 "They play like AAU defense… They gon put 2-3 people on the ball every time I touch it. After the series like I gotta find different ways to score."pic.twitter.com/lRUq0o31Da — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2025

Article Continues Below

That change in his offensive abilities has shown so far in the 2025-26 campaign. Through 20 games played, the three-time All-Star is averaging 28.7 points (career-high), 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the three-point line.

With the Timberwolves firmly in sixth-place in the Western Conference, the team is putting itself in position to potentially reach the playoffs for the fifth-straight year. But only time will tell if the club can reach the postseason and then go on a long run to a possible championship appearance. Or even a playoff rematch against the Thunder.

Anthony Edwards is currently questionable with a foot injury for Friday's matchup against Oklahoma City. However, he did participate in the Timberwolves' shootaround in the morning, which is a good sign for him and the club.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST, and it will be a home game for the Timberwolves. The team will likely announce Edwards' status well before the game begins.