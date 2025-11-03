It may be early in his young NHL career, but so far in a short sample size, the New York Islanders are getting everything and then some from Matthew Schaefer.

Shaefer was the projected consensus first overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, and the Islanders indeed made him the top pick. And his most recent performance on Sunday against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena had a couple of his special roommates celebrating. Schaefer scored twice as part of New York's dramatic 3-2 victory over Columbus, including the game-tying tally with just 67 seconds remaining in regulation and his team down by a goal.

Shaefer currently lives with the family of former Islanders forward Matt Martin, whose kids were seen cheering on his two-goal performance on Sunday.

Just how cool is this to see?

🗣️ GO SCHAEF GO Matthew Schaefer is living with the Martins, and it's safe to say that he's part of the family now. 🥹💙 (🎥: @sydneyemartin) pic.twitter.com/1drPmZhUmP — NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2025

Simon Holmstrom would later score with 38 seconds left in regulation, giving the Islanders a thrilling comeback win on home ice.

Schaefer would later describe how fun it was to watch the comeback unfold and also play a key role in it.

“We really grinded them out there,” Schaefer said via NHL.com. “That was a big shift out of the guys. Wow. I mean, it’s fun hockey to play and fun hockey to watch too, when your team goes to work and [gets] a couple of big goals there, and, you know, the last minute. So that was fun to watch and fun to play.”

With his two goals, Schaefer is now up to five goals and five assists so far in his career.

Matthew Schaefer Was Selected First Overall By The Islanders

Not only did Schaefer's pair of goals help contribute to an Islanders victory, but he also made NHL history in the process as the youngest defenseman to record a multi-point game. The previous record holder was none other than Hall of Fame defenseman Bobby Orr, regarded as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, player at his position in league history.

Schaefer also became just the fourth 18-year-old defenseman to score three goals in a month since the 1984-85 campaign. joining Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, and Atlanta Thrashers defenseman Zach Bogosian.

For his efforts in his first month of NHL hockey, Schaefer was recognized by the NHL when they named him the Rookie of the Month. He's the first Islanders rookie to be bestowed with that honor since Mat Barzal in January 2018, and is also just the seventh Islanders rookie in team history to achieve the mark.