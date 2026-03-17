Just nine points behind the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division, the New York Islanders are still very much in the playoff hunt. Taking defenseman Matthew Schaefer first overall in last summer's NHL Draft has proven to be a masterstroke so far. Ahead of the Islanders' Tuesday night matchup versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, Schaefer shared some nostalgic memories. Sportsnet's Anna Dua shared Schaefer's memory via X, formerly Twitter.

“I think there was a video, it was me and my dad and I was chanting ‘Go Leafs Go’ … it’s funny because times have changed and I’m an Islander now… my dad was a Leafs fan growing up, now we’re all Islanders fans,” Schaefer shared with the press.

Despite growing up as a Maple Leafs fan, it's clear that Schaefer and his family are all in on the Islanders. The 18-year-old has helped spark a turnaround at UBS Arena. Now, New York is firmly in a postseason race once again. Can the Isles take down the Leafs on Tuesday night, closing the gap on a playoff spot in the process?

Islanders look to return to postseason in Matthew Schaefer's rookie year

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The drafting of Schaefer was just the first piece of the puzzle. The latest? Trading for veteran winger Ondrej Palat fortifies the deeper lines of their attack. If the season ended today, the Islanders would be facing off against a division rival in the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both teams are in the midst of a rapid retool that could put them back in contention for the Stanley Cup.

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy has also helped revitalize the team, as year three of his reign has built upon the promise shown in the first season. Despite a first-round playoff exit two campaigns ago, there's hope that Schaefer, Palat, and this year's team will do even more. A Tuesday night victory over Schaefer's favorite childhood team will only cause that hope to grow.