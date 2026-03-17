The New York Islanders face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in Ontario. It is the first time Matthew Schaefer and the Islanders have visited former team captain John Tavares and the Leafs this season. They did play earlier in the season, with Schaefer scoring an overtime winner in front of the Long Island crowd. Tavares spoke with New York Post reporter Ethan Sears about Schaefer's ascension to stardom.

“John Tavares says of Matthew Schaefer: ‘He’s not just a franchise player but he’s certainly put himself in the conversation to be a generational type of talent,'” Sears reported.

Tavares was the first overall pick by the Islanders in 2009. He similarly injected the franchise with youthful talent and was immediately a star in the league. But Schaefer has a much better supporting cast, namely an insane season from goalie Ilya Sorokin, which has the Isles pushing for the playoffs.

Tavares, just like Schaefer, is from Ontario and grew up a Maple Leafs fan. Once his contract expired with the Islanders, Tavares bolted for Toronto, leaving New York fans high and dry. Now, Schaefer is playing his homecoming game in Toronto on his way to a Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year.

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The Islanders are in a heated playoff race with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets. Only two of those teams can lock down spots in the Metropolitan Division, and the third one will have to outpace the Boston Bruins for the final Wild Card spot. A regulation win against the spiraling Maple Leafs would go a long way.

Schaefer won't turn 19 years old until September, just days before his second season in the NHL begins. While Islanders fans still boo Tavares when he returns, the future is now with Schaefer leading the way.

The Islanders and Leafs face off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.