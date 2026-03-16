Teenager Matthew Schaefer has shown an astonishing amount of composure during his rookie NHL season, as he continues to make a massive impact on a New York Islanders squad that was an afterthought last season. But emotions are bound to be high for Tuesday's showdown in Scotiabank Arena. The No. 1 overall pick and Hamilton, Ontario native will take the ice against the Toronto Maple leafs, the team he passionately cheered for while growing up.

Needless to say, Schaefer is going to receive a mighty warm welcome from The 6. He will have a private box packed with a mind-boggling number of supporters.

“Honestly, we have a box for a lot of people that I'm super close with,” the 18-year-old defenseman said, per NHL.com's Stefen Rosner. “Could be very close to 1,000.” Yowza!

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Such a number may be hard to fathom at first, but Schaefer carries quite the gravitational pull. Expectations are always high for top NHL draft selections, but the 6-foot-2, 186-pounder is thriving at a position that can sometimes be overlooked. He ranks second on the Islanders with 20 goals and 28 assists and also has 94 blocks and a plus-minus of 14+ through 67 games. Besides the impressive statistics, Matthew Schaefer is helping New York inch closer to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Isles (38-24-5, 81 points) are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division. They are immediately reaping the rewards of winning the NHL Draft lottery and could be an incredibly compelling story in a wide-open Eastern Conference. Schaefer's value is undeniable. All-time great Wayne Gretzky believes this newcomer deserves Hart Memorial Trophy consideration.

The substantial praise this young talent is receiving will be matched by the deluge of friends and family that fill his luxury box on Tuesday.