The New York Islanders are 3-1-0 since the NHL trade deadline, where they picked up center Brayden Schenn. They gave up a lot to get him, including the Colorado Avalanche's first-round pick in the upcoming draft. But what he has shown since the deal is that he is the perfect fit for the club. The Islanders may not be Stanley Cup contenders this year, but Schenn is the best fit for the future as well.

Schenn is 34 years old, which means his prime is likely ending. But as a depth center under contract for two additional years, he can be a part of multiple playoff runs. The Islanders were bereft of talent last year, leading to a dismal campaign and missing the playoffs. They lucked into the top pick of the NHL Draft, where Matthew Schaefer was selected.

Why exactly does Schenn fit the Islanders perfectly?

A long-term piece for the Islanders

There were other long-term pieces available at the NHL trade deadline that would have been better fits. Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, both Schenn's teammates with the St Louis Blues, were reportedly on the block. But those prices were too high for anyone to pay, especially the Islanders, who are trying to build for the future. Schenn will be with the team for two full seasons, which drove the price up.

The Islanders immediately signed JG Pageau to a contract extension after the horn sounded on trade deadline day. That move was not necessary after trading for Schenn, as they could have flipped Pageau to recoup some picks. But it shows what general manager Mathieu Darche is trying to do in the immediate future. He is trying to use as much of the salary cap as possible while Matthew Schaefer is on a rookie deal to improve the offense.

Schenn is older, and the Islanders have an old roster. But the contract fits the timeline of the Islanders, and that could pay off immediately this spring.

A dreadful powerplay gets a new piece

Schenn is a left-handed forward, and he was immediately plugged into the powerplay when he landed with the Islanders. Patrick Roy's man advantage could have used a right-handed shooter, but anyone who shoots the puck will improve the group. Three of Schenn's 12 goals with the Blues were on the man-advantage, but he has not scored a goal yet with New York.

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Jonathan Drouin was playing in that role before he was traded to the Blues in the Schenn deal. Drouin went 38 games without a goal, notching just seven assists in that stretch. He, of course, scored in his first game with the Blues. But the reality was that he was not working on the top powerplay unit.

The key to unlocking the Islanders powerplay has been getting Bo Horvat a shot without defenders harassing him. Defenders were able to focus on Horvat when Drouin was snake-bitten, and it worked. Heading into Monday's action, the Islanders are 30th in powerplay percentage at 15.9%.

If Schenn can take the Islanders' powerplay out of the graveyard, the trade will be well worth it. Calum Ritchie has started to unlock some new passing lanes as the bumper, but if he can find Schenn on the back post, it will help unlock a lot of other options for the powerplay.

Centers are valuable pieces

One of the biggest takeaways from the NHL trade deadline was how valuable centers are compared to wingers in the trade market. The Islanders gave up a ton to get Schenn, as the Colorado Avalanche did to land Nicolas Roy from the Toronto Maple Leafs. But the Seattle Kraken landed 20-goal scorer Bobby McMann from the Maple Leafs without giving up a first-round pick.

The Islanders are heading toward a playoff berth this year. But there are no guarantees they will be in the same position at the NHL trade deadline next year. Because centers are so valuable, they could trade either Pageau or Schenn at the deadline to recoup some picks. That seems unlikely now, but the Blues almost advanced to the second round last year before toiling in the basement this year.

Can the Islanders make a deep run with Schenn leading the bottom six? Or will it be a quick exit on Long Island?