After only one season at Tennessee State, Nolan Smith has turned the Tigers into contenders. Tennessee State finished the season 21-9 overall and 15-5 in conference. They ended the regular season on a four-game win streak and sit atop the OVC as the number one seed in the upcoming OVC tournament.

The Tigers' success has led to Smith being named the OVC Coach of the Year. The honor is deserved, as Smith has a list of accomplishments. Under Smith's leadership, Tennessee State has won a share of the OVC regular season championship. This OVC regular-season title is the first since the 1994-1995 season.

He also recruited and developed some of the conference's top players, including Aaron Nkrumah, who won the OVC Player of the Year award. A 6'6″ guard from Worcester, Massachusetts, Nkrumah is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, while also showcasing his defense by being one of the top steals leaders in college basketball.

He averages 2.9 steals per game and has gotten 87 total steals. Joining Nkrumah on the All-OVC First Team is fellow standout Travis Harper II. Harper II was a statistical force for Tennessee State, mirroring that elite production with 17.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest. Over his 24-game stretch last season, he proved to be a reliable floor spacer, logging nearly 27 minutes a night while shooting a sharp 37.1% from deep and a clinical 84.9% from the stripe.

The accolades didn't stop at the first team, however; Dante Harris secured a Second Team selection. Notably, the only recruit brought in by Nolan Smith this cycle, Harris, averages 11.9 points and 4.6 assists per game, serving as a testament to Smith’s specific vision for the roster's depth.

Now the goal for Tennessee State is to win the OVC tournament and clinch a bid to the March Madness tournament.