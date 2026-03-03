Kansas star Darryn Peterson is considered the best prospect in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft and is nearly a consensus top draft pick. However, there have been growing concerns about his availability on the court. Peterson has missed 11 games for the Jayhawks thus far this season for varying reasons, including cramping, flu-like symptoms, and hamstring and ankle injuries.

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, on the latest episode of Road Trippin', explained his belief that Peterson could be ruining the NIL game for prospects in the future.

“See it’s guys like this that doesn’t hold up their end of the bargain. See AJ Dybantsa, Darius Acuff Jr., they’re getting paid top dollars. They’re playing every single night. Darius Acuff Jr. is literally in a walking boot every damn day until game day. AJ Dybansta has not missed a game I don’t think has missed a game. So when you talk about holding up that standard because you’re getting paid top dollar, don’t f—k it up for the people that’s coming up behind you man. There’s already enough problems in the NIL space.”

Peterson has several lucrative deals in his portfolio. In 2023, he made history as the first high schooler to ink a deal with Adidas. The deal was rumored at the time to be seven figures and a multi-year commitment by the brand. He also signed a deal with Fanatics Trading Cards in 2023. Peterson is also rumored to be involved in revenue sharing allowed by the House v. NCAA settlement.

But many believe that Peterson's unavailability could very well change how schools approach NIL and revenue-sharing arrangements. The Athletic writer Jerry Brewer wrote a complex piece about the issue of NIL and Darryn Peterson being a “hot lead” and a key piece to the current discussion.

“With every tentative movement, Peterson confirms our worst fear: When the college game turns into a glorified minor league, it behooves the player to manage risk as much as he chases greatness. We think that means Peterson doesn’t care. However, it may mean that he understands too much,” Brewer said in his piece.