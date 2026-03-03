Von Miller became a free agent this offseason after playing one year for the Washington Commanders. While talking about his time with the organization, the 14-year veteran compared quarterback Jayden Daniels with Kobe Bryant, claiming Daniels shares similar traits to the former Los Angeles Lakers legend.

While appearing on the “Rich Eisen Show,” the soon-to-be 37-year-old edge rusher claims that the confidence Daniels instills in himself is similar to that of Kobe Bryant. Miller also compared the second-year pro to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“[Josh Allen] has this way of dropping your guard and making you feel like you're one of the guys on his team,” said Miller. “Jayden Daniels is the same way… [Daniels] just has this way of dropping your guard and making you feel [like] part of the team.

“He's a special talent. He can run, he can pass, he's smart. And I think the things that really stood out for me is he just has that moxy. He just has that confidence. The game is never too big for him, never too small for him… Has some great traits of the late Kobe Bryant. That's the type of personality you want with your quarterback.”

"He just has that confidence. The game is never too big for him, never too small for him. … Has some great traits of the late Kobe Bryant. That's the type of personality you want with your quarterback." Von Miller on Jayden Daniels' energy in the locker room 🏈 (via… pic.twitter.com/dPVtDgeP6h — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 3, 2026

That's some high praise from the three-time First-Team All-Pro. Jayden Daniels got his NFL career off to a hot start in his rookie season, leading the Commanders to their first playoff appearance since 2020. However, his second season came with his fair share of struggles, as a knee and hamstring injury sidelined him early in the season, then a dislocated left elbow forced Daniels to miss the rest of the season.

Through seven games played, the 25-year-old quarterback threw for 1,262 yards and eight touchdowns while also recording 278 rushing yards and an extra two scores. His 60.9% completion percentage was well below the 69.0% completion percentage he owned in the previous season.