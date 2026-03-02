The Vancouver Canucks and Tyler Myers are trying to work together to find a trade for the defenseman during deadline week, and there's a chance things could be heating up in the next few days, according to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman.

“Before you even ask me, there's still no resolution on Myers,” Friedman said on the Donnie and Dhali show. “Everybody hoped that it would be this morning, now I'm hearing the next 24 or 48 hours. So we'll see what happens there. The last I heard, the only team that actually made a physical offer was Detroit.

“That's when I last really looked into that on Saturday night, and it's possible things have changed, but I haven't gotten official confirmation that any other teams have made an offer.”

"I am hearing the next 24 or 48 hours.."@FriedgeHNIC on when a possible resolution might happen with Tyler Myers and a trade. Full interview..https://t.co/nRZ51PDr7q pic.twitter.com/NtTHYJbVKx — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) March 2, 2026

The last update on Myers was that the Red Wings were meeting with the Canucks to discuss a deal, but he didn't seem pleased with that, according to NHL Insider Chris Johnston.

“Tyler Myers also has a no-movement clause, and he has a heck of a lot of say in what happens here,” Johnston said. “The trade that was put in front of him and his agent this week was to the Detroit Red Wings. At this point in time, I think that is not necessarily a place Myers is looking to go, but that doesn't mean he's not going to be moved before the deadline.”

The Red Wings have looking for help on the blueline, but if Myers doesn't want to be there, he won't accept the trade. His no-movement clause allows him to do that, and that means the Canucks will have to search somewhere else to find a deal for him.