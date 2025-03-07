The New York Islanders made a blockbuster move ahead of the NHL trade deadline late Thursday night. They traded Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche for a first-rounder and more after contract negotiations fell through. Now, general manager Lou Lamoriello is talking extension with Kyle Palmieri. Islanders beat reporter Andrew Gross from Newsday has more.

“Also hearing Islanders' Lou Lamoriello still working to try and re-sign Kyle Palmieri to a contract extension,” Gross reported.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period added some context to the report, “…the Islanders have offered a 2-year extension to keep Kyle Palmieri. The two sides are speaking later this morning, upon which a decision will be made (sign him or move him).”

The Islanders did try and extend Nelson as well, reportedly offering him a three-year extension. But Lamoriello moved him after Nelson indicated he wanted a longer deal. Something similar could happen with Palmieri, whether he is asking for a longer deal or more money.

Palmieri is a right-handed winger who can still score at a high level. While he is not a special teams player, he can be an important depth scorer for a playoff team. That is exactly what the Los Angeles Kings are looking for at the NHL trade deadline and the Islanders should call them soon. While the deal would not net Nelson's return, it would help the Islanders build a contending team.

The Islanders could also trade JG Pageau and Anders Lee before the trade deadline, but they have term left on their contracts. Palmieri will be a free agent in July and Lamoriello can offer him a deal then if he wants to keep him. Recouping draft assets after his half-decade making trades is the right move on Friday and should be the final verdict on Palmieri.