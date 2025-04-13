The New York Rangers have been eliminated from playoff contention. Just a year after winning the President's Trophy and making the Eastern Conference Final, they had a disastrous year. General manager Chris Drury tried to improve the team through trades, including one with the Colorado Avalanche. The Rangers picked up Calvin De Haan in that trade, but he only played three games with the Blueshirts. New York Post reporter Mollie Walker overheard some interesting comments before practice Sunday.

“Calvin de Haan walked past us as he was about to get on the ice and commented on how it’s all finally over,” Walker posted. “He said something to the effect of, ‘How about the way I’ve been treated here? It’s f***ed.’ We asked if he wanted to talk, he said yes, and that he would be ‘very transparent.'”

Walker then reported that De Haan spoke with Rangers PR after practice, and it was decided he would not speak. She reported that it was the player's decision, but “it was clear the Blueshirts didn’t want him to talk.”

De Haan was part of the package the Rangers got in return for Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey. Other trade acquisitions, Carson Soucy and Will Borgen, were suiting up instead of De Haan. He responded to the comments on social media later.

Rangers' Calvin De Haan responds after controversy erupts

De Haan may not have spoken to reporters, but he did respond to the comments on his personal social media later on Sunday.

“I said what I said because I am frustrated, and any competitor who says that they would be happy in this position would be lying to you. After playing 3 games for the team and going 2-0-1, I thought I maybe would have got an opportunity to jump into the lineup and help win some games,” the 33-year-old said.

“Did I help win those games I played, maybe? Maybe not? But we still won and collected some crucial points to climb the standings. I understand the youth movement in the NHL, and I’m getting older in hockey years, and I may not play every single night. I feel like I can still contribute and help teams win.” De Haan's contract with the Rangers is up after the year.

“I’m not trying to be the villain or gain attention or throw shade on the organization , I would have preferred a scrum setting to chat about how my time with the Rangers has gone. As a player you have to respect the lineup decisions whether you like them or not, it’s just been frustrating not being able to compete and do what I love to do. I hope everyone understands.”