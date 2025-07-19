The New York Rangers had a tumultuous season in 2024-25 as they shockingly missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. New York entered the season as a potential Stanley Cup favorite out of the Eastern Conference. In the end, they didn't come close to making the postseason. And they had a lot of questions to answer once NHL Free Agency began on July 1.

The Rangers were involved in a ton of rumors throughout the offseason and leading into the NHL Draft. Some of these rumors turned into concrete moves. For instance, the Rangers finally traded Chris Kreider, sending him to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a prospect and a second-round pick. However, it wasn't until NHL Free Agency opened that they made their biggest moves.

NHL Free Agency has settled down considerably as general managers around the league head to the golf course. With the dust settled, it's time to take a look at what New York did and grade the Rangers for what they pulled off this offseason.

Rangers send K'Andre Miller to Hurricanes

The Rangers made two moves back to back on July 1. One of these moves was to send defenseman K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes shortly after the market opened. Miller went on to sign an eight-year contract with the Hurricanes following the deal.

At one point, Miller appeared to be one of the team's brightest young stars. However, he has struggled over the last two seasons. There is a lot to like about him from a physical standpoint. In saying this, the on-ice performance certainly left something to be desired.

The Rangers got a young defenseman in Scott Morrow with top-four potential. Moreover, they received a first- and second-round pick from the Hurricanes. Giving up on an established, NHL-caliber player in Miller is a risk. In saying this, they got a good haul for him in this trade.

GRADE: B+

Vladislav Gavrikov signs long-term

New York didn't trade Miller without replacing him, though. Before news of the trade broke, it came to light that the Rangers had agreed to terms with defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov in NHL Free Agency. He signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Blueshirts.

Gavrikov has emerged as one of the best defensive defensemen in the NHL. He took on the toughest matchups among Kings defensemen in 2024-25. And he more than held his own. His signing brings much-needed defensive reinforcement for a Rangers team that struggled in its own end of the ice.

Gavrikov signed at a very good deal for the Rangers. The seven-year term could certainly raise some eyebrows. But his $7 million cap hit should age quite well. Especially with a rising salary cap. This could end up as one of the better deals in 2025 NHL Free Agency.

GRADE: A-

New York keep Will Cuylle

One of the Rangers' more important pieces of business involved restricted free agent Will Cuylle. Cuylle emerged as a legitimate top-six forward who is not afraid to throw the body as needed. He brings a combination of skill and grit that teams covet. However, the Rangers were able to avoid the possibility with an offer sheet by signing the young forward to a two-year contract.

Cuylle signed a two-year contract worth nearly $4 million per season. It's a healthy pay rise for the 23-year-old after he scored a career high 20 goals in 2024-25. His physical brand of hockey does leave a heightened concern for injuries. However, this deal should not weigh New York down if he does end up picking up injuries.

Overall, this is a good deal for the Rangers. They keep one of their best young players around for the short term. Of course, they need to work out a long-term deal next summer. For now, this deal works to avoid an offer sheet and push the can down the road a bit.

GRADE: B+

Overall grade and final thoughts

Overall, the Rangers get a good grade for their work in NHL Free Agency. New York did well with their depth signings, adding Derrick Pouliot and Taylor Raddysh to name a few. Their more significant moves were also done quite well. All in all, the Rangers have retooled their roster in an impressive way. Whether it brings them back to the postseason remains to be seen.

New York Rangers free agency grade: B+