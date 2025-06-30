After failing to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season, the New York Rangers have had a quiet start to the summer. They have made just one major move heading into free agency beginning July 1. The Rangers sent Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks earlier this offseason. Still, with limited cap space and a desire to return to their past glory, New York needs to make more moves. One of them could be trading Carson Soucy.

The Rangers will have just $15.6 million in cap space this summer. They also have four restricted free agents and two unrestricted free agents currently. One of the restricted free agents is blue liner K'Andre Miller. New York has explored the option of trading Miller. While the franchise is short on cap space, they could also opt to keep the left-side defender. One way to do that would be to move on from another member of the rearguard on the same side. That would be Soucy.

The Canadian was drafted with the 137th overall pick in the 2013 NHL draft by the Minnesota Wild. After time in the AHL with the Iowa Wild, Soucy would break into the NHL for the first time in 2018. He would return to the NHL full-time in the 2019-20 season and play two years with the Wild. Soucy would be selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. After two seasons with the Kraken, he would sign with the Vancouver Canucks in free agency. This past March, he was traded to the Rangers in exchange for a conditional 2025 third-round draft pick.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old defender is coming off a down season. He appeared in 75 total games between the Canucks and Rangers, having four goals and nine assists. He also had a minus-11 rating, the first time he has finished the season with a negative plus/minus rating since playing just three games for the Wild in 2018.

With just one year remaining on his contract before he becomes a UFA, it would make sense for the Rangers to potentially move on from the blue liner to recoup some cap space. Here are three potential suitors for Soucy's services.

The Chicago Blackhawks need a defenseman

It has been a busy summer for the Blackhawks already. They traded away Joe Veleno in exchange for Andre Burakovsky to bolster their forwards. They also signed Connor Bedard's linemate, Ryan Donato, to a contract extension. Still, the only move they have made on the blue line is the buyout of TJ Brodie. Chicago needs players on the blue line. Alex Vlasic and Connor Murphy are both back on the blue line and led the team in ice-time for players still with the franchise and playing more than ten games. Meanwhile, Sam Rinzel played nine games last year and is also back. The other defender under contract is Kevin Korchinski, who played just 16 games last season.

Chicago needs players who can spend plenty of time on the ice. Vlasic was the only defenseman who played 82 games for the club, while Murphy played 68, and Wyatt Kaiser, who is a restricted free agent, was third with 57 games. Meanwhile, Soucy has played 64 or more games in three of the last four years. Further, he has had over 16 minutes of ice time in each of the last five campaigns, giving him solid second or third rotation minutes.

The Hawks also need scoring help from the blue line. Seth Jones, who was traded away during the season, and Alec Martinez, who retired at the end of the year, had the most goals of blue line players, having seven and five, respectively. Soucy has shown in his career that he can be a scoring threat, scoring 10 goals in the 2021-22 campaign for the Kraken. While that may be an outlier, he still scored four goals with nine assists last season.

Could Carson Soucy head to Winnipeg?

Soucy was connected to the Winnipeg Jets before being traded from the Canucks to the Rangers. Initially, it would seem a trade to the Jets would not make sense. They have eight blueliners under contract, plus Dylan Samberg as a restricted free agent. Still, they need help on the left side. Josh Morrissey is the top left-side defender on the roster for the Jets, but Neal Pionk, Dylan DeMelo, Luke Schenn, and Colin Miller all played on the right side this past season. Further, Logan Stanley played 88.7 percent of his time on the right side.

This leaves Samberg, Haydn Fleury, and Ville Heinola as the other left-side options. Samberg played in 60 games this past season and was solid, with six goals, 14 assists, and a plus-34 plus/minus rating. Fleury played in just 39 games with seven assists and a minus-12 rating. Further, he has not played over 50 games in a season since his rookie campaign in 2017-18 with the Carolina Hurricanes. Finally, Heinola played in just 18 games, the most of his young career, but still has not broken into a full-time role at the NHL in five seasons.

Soucy would give the Jets stability on the left-hand side of the defense. The Jets also have over $22 million in cap space, so his $3.25 million cap hit is something that is manageable for Winnipeg.

Would the Stars make sense?

While Winnipeg could trade for Soucy to provide stability to their defense, the Dallas Stars would be moving for him simply for cap space. The Stars have less than $1 million in cap space currently. Still, Jim Nill has worked miracles for the Stars in the front office and was just awarded the Jim Gregory Award for a third consecutive season. Currently, the Stars have $27.64 million wrapped up in the blue line. Meanwhile, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and Thomas Harley are all making over $4 million this year. They also all spent over half the season on the left side of the defense.

Moving Heiskanen and his $8.45 million contract could be difficult with his no-movement clause, plus the Stars' probable desire to keep their star defender. Lindell is going into the first year of a new contract. He has a modified no-trade clause as well. Still, Harley was playing on the second and third rotations last year, and is due $4 million. While he is a young player, he would also be the easiest to move and save money by bringing in Soucy. It would only save $750 thousand, but if they can get the Rangers to retain some salary, Dallas could double their cap space.

Soucy could be an attractive trade option for multiple teams, and for different reasons. The Blackhawks and Jets need left-side defense help, while the Stars could bring him in for cap relief if they were willing to move a player or two back to New York. Regardless, if the Rangers decide to move the Canadian blueliner, there will be suitors.