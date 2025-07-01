The New York Rangers fell out of Stanley Cup contention in 2024-25, missing the playoffs at the end of a very disappointing season. Now, they are hard at work in free agency trying to revamp their roster and rise back to the top of the Eastern Conference.
New York took a big step in that direction on Tuesday when it signed former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year contract worth $7 million per year, giving him $49 million over the life of the contract, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.
Gavrikov was one of the top defensemen on the market this offseason, and he got a deal that clearly reflects that value. The former Columbus Blue Jackets and Kings defenseman is entering his age-30 season, so he will be with New York for the foreseeable future into the twilight of his time in the NHL.
Gavrikov had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024-25 as he and the Kings made it back to the playoffs once again. He played in all 82 games for Los Angeles and recorded 30 points. The 29-year old also blocked 140 shots, so he was a deterrent for opposing skaters all season long.
In order to make room for Gavrikov in the New York lineup, the Rangers quickly made a trade. New York sent defenseman K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes, giving up some youth on the back line for experience and a big-money player who can impact the game in all facets.
The Rangers will be hoping that, on such a big deal, that Gavrikov can continue to ascend during his prime years and be even more productive on the ice next season. However, even if he doesn't take a step forward offensively, his defensive acumen will be enough to immediately make the Rangers better from the second he steps in the building.