NHL free agency opened up on Tuesday afternoon, and the New York Rangers were among the busiest teams in the league. After swinging some big deals earlier in the day, the Rangers capped off a hectic start to free agency by stealing a former 20-goal scorer from their longtime rival, the Washington Capitals.

After spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Capitals, Taylor Raddysh ended up defecting to the Rangers late on Tuesday night, giving them even more depth at the forward position. Raddysh scored seven goals and dished out 20 assists last season, which earned him a two-year, $3 million contract from New York, as he figures to be a key part of their bottom-six forward group.

“Missed this earlier: Rangers have signed forward Taylor Raddysh – 2 years x $1.5 million,” Frank Seravalli reported in a post on X.

Rangers continue to beef up forward depth with Taylor Raddysh signing

While Raddysh's numbers from last season aren't exactly anything to write home about, he did previously register a 20-goal campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2022-23 season. As a result, he's got some serious upside for a bottom-six forward, and if he can reach those heights again, he could end up being one of the more underrated signings of the offseason.

Raddysh operated more as a passer than a scorer for Washington last season, though, so that could be a role he looks to continue to grow into now that he's with New York. After making a splash by signing Vladislav Gavrikov, the Rangers front office has shifted its attention towards filling in the backend of their roster, which they also accomplished by re-signing Will Cuylle to a two-year, $7.8 million deal. Even with a flurry of moves already being made, New York will likely continue to be active in the free agent market on Wednesday as it looks to fill in their remaining holes.