The New York Rangers were one of the most disappointing teams of the 2024-25 season. From the Presidents' Trophy to missing the playoffs, they fired Peter Laviolette and hired Mike Sullivan. They made other changes as well, sending franchise legend Chris Kreider out and signing Vladislav Gavrikov. The Rangers should finish their offseason by sending Artemi Panarin out in a trade.

Reports came out in April that Panarin and the team settled with a former employee over sexual assault accusations. This trade has nothing to do with those accusations. While the case has been settled, the reports leaking could lead to league punishments. But for now, Panarin is eligible for opening night and should start it on a different team.

The Rangers signed Panarin in free agency before the 2019-20 season. He had previously spent two years with the Chicago Blackhawks and two years with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In his six years with the Rangers, he has been a first-team All-Star twice and finished top-five in Hart Trophy voting twice. Despite a poor season last year, he could still net a huge return this offseason.

Panarin's contract expires after this season. He will turn 35 years old during the first season of his new contract, which would not fit the Rangers' competitive window. They could turn his final year into a pile of assets now and use the salary cap space to fill out the roster throughout the season.

Panarin is far from a bad player, with 89 points last season and the 1,000-point mark on the horizon. But the future of the Rangers likely does not include paying him on a new contract. They would be better off trading him to a team that needs a spark. Adding a first-round pick and a prospect to their future plans could help Chris Drury build for the future.

Which teams should ask the Rangers about Artemi Panarin?

Panarin is due $11.642 million for the final season. Seven teams have the space to fit all of Panarin's contract, while nine other teams join the fray if the Rangers retain half of his salary. They would have to work around his no-movement clause, but Panarin would likely want to go to a team with a better chance of winning the Stanley Cup.

The Detroit Red Wings desperately need a jolt of energy and can fit all of Panarin's salary under the cap. They re-signed Patrick Kane this year, who played with Panarin on the Blackhawks. They also played together in Kane's short stint with the Rangers, and their friendship is said to be strong. If he were willing to waive for the Red Wings, it would be the perfect fit.

The Seattle Kraken are another team looking for a spark. They would need the Rangers to retain a heavy chunk of the salary, and they do not have high-end prospects. That makes the deal less likely, and Seattle has not been a beacon of hockey in their NHL history. Panarin likely won't waive for Seattle, but they should call to give it a shot.

Does Artemi Panarin like country music? If he does, Barry Trotz could convince him to come down to Nashville for a year. They made three first-round picks in the 2025 draft and could use their lone 2026 pick to bring in Panarin. The Preds were dismal last season, and Trotz should be looking to add more talent to the group as a response. They made some low-risk, low-reward additions, but no big swings.

If the Rangers can get Panarin to waive his no-trade clause, they should deal him now to get out from under the massive salary. Considering he is likely to leave for nothing next summer, now is the time to make the trade.