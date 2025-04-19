The New York Rangers fired head coach Peter Laviolette and associate head coach Phil Housley, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

The team endured a 39-36-7 record in the 2024-25 season. However, the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Finals one season prior. With nearly the same roster, they regressed drastically and had some interesting challenges.

After the Rangers extended Mika Zibanejad, it proved not to be the best move they could make. However, a near .500 season was one of the biggest disappointments of the NHL season.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury issued a statement regarding the move.

“Today I informed Peter Laviolette and Phil Housley that we're making a coaching change,” said Drury. “I want to thank them both and wish them and their families all the best going forward. Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach.”

Rangers are ready for life without Peter Laviolette

After only two seasons, Laviolette is out of New York. Although the Rangers made the Eastern Conference Finals and won 55 games, there was a major regression.

It would be one thing if it were like the Florida Panthers, where they had a slight regression in wins. However, missing the playoffs entirely is not a good look for the franchise.

Drury elaborated more on the decision to part ways with the former head coach.

“After finishing with the best regular season record in the NHL a year ago and making a trip to the Eastern Conference Final, we came into this season with high expectations for ourselves. Quite simply, we failed to meet those expectations.

“We must all do better – myself included. As we head into next season and beyond, I felt that a change was necessary to give us the best chance to achieve our goals as an organization. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

The Rangers will have some serious moves to make this summer. They made the first of likely many on Saturday. Now, New York will be on the hunt for a new head coach to try and revitalize a franchise yearning for a Stanley Cup Final.