The New York Rangers have recalled youngster Brennan Othmann from the team's minor league affiliate in Hartford to take the place of forward Matt Rempe on the roster. The 6-foot-7 Rempe was injured in a fight with Ryan Reaves of the San Jose Sharks Thursday night.

Othmann skated with the Rangers during training camp, but he was sent back to Hartford rather early in the preseason. Othmann is considered a top prospect in the Rangers system and he was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft. Since it has been four years since he was selected and was once again sent back to the minors, there has been quite a bit of talk that Othmann could be traded by the Rangers.

Calling him up at this time may give him an opportunity to show off his skills and it could lead to productive trade offers for Othmann. However, if he was to deliver a couple of impressive performances, the Rangers might be convinced to keep him in the lineup.

Rempe and Reaves engaged in a spirited bout. While Rempe had the advantage in size, Reaves is one of the most experienced tough guys in the NHL. Reaves landed several good right hands to Rempe's head in the early part of the fight, Rempe gave a good accounting of himself and connected several time times with Reaves.

Rangers have been off to a slow start

After failing to make the playoffs last season, the Rangers parted company with head coach Peter Laviolette and hired Mike Sullivan to light a fire under his players and deliver a better performance.

The Rangers have had a tough time scoring this season and they were shut out in their first three games at Madison Square Garden. They are in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference with a 3-4-2 record. They are 0-4-1 at home but 3-0-1 on the road in the early season.