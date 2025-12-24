Iowa State Cyclones is facing another major roster shakeup as All-Big 12 running back Carson Hansen has officially decided to enter the transfer portal, marking a significant loss for a program already navigating a turbulent offseason.

The news was first reported by CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz, who highlighted Hansen’s production and impact over the past two seasons.

“Iowa State All-Big 12 running back Carson Hansen is entering the transfer portal, a source tells CBS Sports,” Zenitz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Hansen spent three seasons in Ames and emerged as the Iowa State football's primary offensive weapon out of the backfield. He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2025 after rushing for 952 yards and six touchdowns, following a breakout sophomore campaign in which he totaled 752 rushing yards and 13 scores.

That sophomore season coincided with Iowa State’s historic 11-win year in 2024, the most victories in program history. Hansen later confirmed the decision himself, explaining that the move came after careful reflection about his future.

“After much prayer and consideration I will be pursuing new opportunities with my last year of eligibility,” Hanser posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The timing of Hansen’s departure is notable. His decision comes shortly after longtime head coach Matt Campbell left Iowa State to take over at Penn State Nittany Lions, triggering a wave of transfers.

Hansen joins quarterback Rocco Becht and defensive standouts Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams as key contributors exiting the program. Jimmy Rogers, formerly of Washington State, now inherits the challenge of stabilizing a roster in transition.

In a heartfelt message to Cyclone fans, Hansen reflected on his time in Ames and the community that supported him.

“My three years here at Iowa State have been a life changing experience because of the people who make up Ames,” he noted. “The community has been nothing short of exceptional… Thank you to the fans that shook Jack Trice every Saturday and for your belief in this football team.”

Thank you Cyclone Nation🌪️ pic.twitter.com/G186U6fpGB — Carson Hansen (@CarsonHansen21) December 24, 2025

Over 38 career games, Hansen compiled 1,771 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground, while also contributing as a receiver with 337 yards and two additional scores. His departure leaves Iowa State thin at running back, increasing the likelihood that the Cyclones will turn to the transfer portal once again as they prepare for the 2026 season.

With Rogers beginning his tenure amid a growing exodus, how Iowa State responds in the coming weeks could truly define the next era of Cyclones football.