One of the more interesting storylines surrounding the New York Rangers as they embark on their first season under the leadership of new head coach Mike Sullivan is the future of forward Artemi Panarin. He signed a seven-year contract with the club back in the 2019 offseason.
Panarin is now playing the final season of that contract, and not many indications have pointed toward much progress on getting a new contract done before he's eligible for unrestricted free agency next offseason.
In the words of NHL Insider Dan Rosen during a recent fan mailbag piece, Rosen stated his belief that Panarin isn't likely to agree to a contract extension with the Rangers during the regular season.
“If the Rangers struggle, it could signal the need for change, and lead to them potentially trading Panarin before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline,” Rosen wrote via NHL.com. “If they're successful, it could lead to Panarin itching to stay in New York. But this season will also determine what Panarin might be able to get on the open market…..A strong season could help him walk into free agency as the No. 1 option for teams on July 1 looking for money the Rangers aren't ready to give him.
“My hunch, and that's only what it is as nobody is offering inside information on this topic, is that Panarin will not re-sign during the season,” Rosen concluded.
Panarin has yet to score a goal himself through the first five games of the new season, but he does have a pair of assists.
Artemi Panarin can become an unrestricted free agent next offseason
Panarin chose to join the Rangers in the 2019 offseason with a seven-year, $81.5 million deal after playing two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the latter of which resulted in the franchise's first postseason victory in truly stunning fashion with a sweep over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Since joining the Rangers, Panarin has helped the team to multiple postseason series victories, but they've not been able to get over the hump and advance past the Eastern Conference Final.
While the Rangers are expected to rebound under Sullivan following their non-playoff season of 2024-25, it's concerning that neither Panarin nor any other Rangers player has lit the lamp in each of New York's first three home games of this season, establishing a grim new NHL record.