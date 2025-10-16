One of the more interesting storylines surrounding the New York Rangers as they embark on their first season under the leadership of new head coach Mike Sullivan is the future of forward Artemi Panarin. He signed a seven-year contract with the club back in the 2019 offseason.

Panarin is now playing the final season of that contract, and not many indications have pointed toward much progress on getting a new contract done before he's eligible for unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Article Continues Below

In the words of NHL Insider Dan Rosen during a recent fan mailbag piece, Rosen stated his belief that Panarin isn't likely to agree to a contract extension with the Rangers during the regular season.