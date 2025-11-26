The Dallas Cowboys enter their Thanksgiving showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs carrying momentum from a dramatic divisional win, but zero comfort from it.

After clawing back from a 21-point deficit to edge the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys sit at 5-5-1, still fighting uphill for postseason relevance. The victory was electric for the fan base, but internally, the message remains blunt that the desperation hasn’t lifted.

“We got to win every game at this point,” Prescott said during the pre-game media briefing. “The Philly game doesn't mean anything right now. Nothing that's happened up to this point really means anything other than it's put us in the position to be must-win games.”

Few players understand the weight of this moment more than the field general, Dak Prescott, who is coming off a performance that rewrote franchise history, passing Tony Romo to become Dallas’ all-time leader in passing yards in the same game he spearheaded a massive comeback.

Prescott shifted focus immediately toward the larger picture, expanding on the challenges ahead, emphasizing that heroics alone won’t carry a short week.

“As I said, we’re not going to necessarily just go out there and do that on Thursday.” Prescott added. “That’s through the week, the way we prepare, the way we communicate, and the way we take the necessary steps to get our bodies right so we can play our best game on a short week.”

Even so, optimism hasn’t faded in Dallas’ locker room leader. Confident in the structure now in place under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Prescott reinforced belief in the team’s approach.

“We’ve got the guys, we’ve got the plan, and we’ve got the process intact. We’re going to give it our best, and we feel very confident in us,” the star QB added.

For Kansas City, the mission mirrors Dallas — survival. The two star quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Prescott, have met only once before the upcoming matchup, a 19-9 Chiefs win in 2021.

Statistically, Mahomes has posted 2,977 passing yards to Prescott’s 2,941. Prescott leads passing touchdowns 23 to 18, while both have thrown seven interceptions, proof that the matchup carries star power and scoring potential.