The son of the late professional wrestling legend Brodie Lee, Brodie Lee Jr., has finally clarified the rumors surrounding his AEW contract.

Almost five years ago, after wrestling veteran Brodie Lee passed away, All Elite Wrestling took a special step to honor his legacy. Tony Khan's promotion allegedly signed Lee Jr. to a contract. Since then, rumors have surrounded the nature of the contract, which the teenager finally clarified while speaking to The Wrestling Classic.

“I’m not signed. Everybody thinks I’m signed, I’m not signed. Not at all. I was never signed,” he said while clearing the rumors. “I signed a contract to where when I turn 18. The deal was, when I turn 18, if I want that contract, it is open. The only thing I really signed was that, and I signed a random contract for when I turn 18, me vs. Mox [Jon Moxley] in a deathmatch. I don’t know if I’ll take that one. I don’t know if I’ll take that offer up. I’ll definitely wrestle him. I don’t know in a deathmatch, though.”

Earlier this year, the 13-year-old appeared on ROH TV and GCW. He has also been in training sessions with WWE star, Natalya and T.J. Wilson at The Dungeon in Florida.

AEW President Tony Khan reflects on his favorite Brodie Lee memory

A few years ago, AEW founder Tony Khan did an interview with Sports Illustrated where he opened up about his favorite Brodie Lee memory.

“I have a lot of memories of Brodie Lee that I really cherish,” Khan stated. “At the beginning of the pandemic, the very first pandemic show was his debut in AEW. That was the first time Brodie appeared. He had no fans ringside when he had his first match at Daily’s Place, so it was a strange time. He became such a leader for us, and we really got to know each other when there weren’t many other people around. I ended up reaching out to Jon Moxley and saying it should be him and Brodie for the title at Double or Nothing.”

The All Elite Wrestling president also noted that it was during the pandemic that he got to know and become close with Lee. One of the most beloved wrestlers across the industry, Lee passed away in 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.