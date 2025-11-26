John Cena has officially announced the full lineup for the women's and men's WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge.

Last night's NXT Gold Rush week two episode featured 17-time World Champion John Cena appearing via a video segment and selecting the fields for the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. The NXT Iron Survivor Challenge is set to take place at the Deadline PLE on Dec. 6, 2025.

The Iron Survivor Challenge is a 25-minute match that features five wrestlers. Two wrestlers begin the match, and every five minutes, another wrestler joins, with the last one coming in after 15 minutes. The objective is to earn the most points before the time expires.

Wrestlers who are pinned, submitted, or disqualified are required to go to a penalty box for 90 seconds. The wrestler with the most points at the end of the time limit is declared the winner. The winner of the match receives a future NXT or NXT Women's Championship match.

The PLE will also feature other matches, including these two featured bouts. As announced by Cena, here are the female participants:

Sol Ruca

Lola Vice

Kelani Jordan

Jordynne Grace

Kendal Grey (EVOLVE Women’s Champion)

One of these five women will now be on a quest to join Roxanne Perez, Bea Priestley, and Giulia on the list of women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winners.

Article Continues Below

WWE men's NXT Iron Survivor Challenge participants

Also in the same episode, Cena opened up and shared the list of participants for the men's edition of the NXT Iron Survivor Challenge.

Joe Hendry

TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater

Je'Von Evans

Dion Lennox

Later in the night, Myles Borne defeated Trick Williams to earn his spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline. One of these four men now has a chance to join Grayson Waller, Trick Williams, and Oba Femi as the tournament's fourth winner.

Deadline 2025 is set to take place at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2025.